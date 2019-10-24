North Texans rush to tarp homes damaged by tornadoes as rain hits the Metroplex

article

Tarps cover many of the tornado damaged homes in the Metroplex, but with another round of rain moving in, some tornado victims in Northwest Dallas are scrambling to keep their belongings dry.

Others are still hoping to find temporary housing.

Just as people are catching their breath, more rain in the forecast means an even greater sense of urgency for those who’ve already been through a lot.

Keeping the elements out is a lofty task when so much is exposed after a tornado damaged a large number of homes in Northwest Dallas.

The last thing Jim Joplin wants is for his car and tarped home to take on water as menacing clouds move in Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t mind the rain, I just hope it’s not really strong. It’s loosely tarped up there,” he said.

While it’s still dry, piles of debris is being cleared while contractors work faster than approaching storms to secure tornado-ripped homes.

“Unfortunately, if we don’t cover, the damage is going to increase and that’s our concern right now,” said Alberto Atala, with All Trust Contractors.

At the Southwind Apartments, where tornado damage made units unlivable, securing a home has a different meaning for the low-income tenants.

“Still, there’s confusion as to what’s going to happen with the renters,” said Carlos Quintanilla, with Acción America.

The new management company says it’s doing its part and working with the previous owner to offer assistance, which could include returning October’s rent.

“When the roof peeled off, it basically let the rain come right in our house,” Michael Steiner said.

Steiner’s tar and gravel roof ended up in his front yard.

As a generator hums behind him, and clouds build, he’s confident his blue tarps will hold.

“Hopefully, we won’t get too much rain, and that will kind of blow on and let us continue to dry out so we can all start the roofing process,” he added.