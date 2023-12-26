North Texans mark beginning of Kwanzaa with celebration ceremony

Tuesday is the start of a holiday tradition for millions of African Americans with the beginning of Kwanzaa.

It's a seven-day festival that celebrates Black culture.

In Dallas, an opening celebration ceremony was held on the first day, celebrating unity, to start a week of events.

Children gathered at the Pan-African Connection Bookstore Art Gallery and Resource Center in Oak Cliff on Tuesday to celebrate the start of Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa was created in the 60s as a way to connect African Americans outside of the continent of Africa to African values and culture.

"It started in 1966. It was started by a Black studies professor and Black nationalist organizer named Maulana Karenga," explained Akwete Tyehamba, bookstore co-owner.

Kids who attended the event painted and colored masks.

"Kwanzaa’s important to us because it’s representing our heritage, getting to know our heritage and making bonds with the community," said parent Julian Mayo.

Mayo brought his three children to the bookstore’s children’s gift-making arts and crafts workshop. He remembers celebrating Kwanzaa in his household growing up.

"Them understanding the colors, the materials, the culture that we want to pass down to them. It’s important for them to see those things," he said.

Mayo’s son, 9-year-old Myles Monroe, shared what he likes about Kwanzaa.

"Because we get to be together," he said.

"To have them to understand and appreciate our culture as a people," said parent Marcus Muhammad. "We celebrate, and we observe other holidays and other festivals and everything, but I think it’s important that they learn something about their culture."

The holiday represents seven principals, including unity, purpose and creativity.

Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday that millions of people from all over the world celebrate, is derived from a key Swahili word meaning "first harvest."

The kinara is a seven-branched candle holder that contains seven candles that represent the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The middle candle is black, which represents the people. Three red candles represent the blood, and three green candles represent the earth.

"Kwanzaa’s about remembering, remembering those folks, our ancestors that have brought us this far. Remembering the richness and strength of our culture," Tyehamba said.

St. Luke Community UMC Sankofa Outreach Ministry held presentations and performances.

The event celebrated music and rhythm. Laughs and smiles were contagious.

Kathy Luster of St. Luke Community United Methodist Church says it’s important to pass on the culture to the next generation.

"This is a celebration of family of unity and bringing the cultures together. Is not a Christian or a spiritual celebration in a sense that we know, but it’s a celebration of just the culture," Luster said. "Extremely important to celebrate and appreciate who we are as a people. But appreciate people in general and celebrating the unity that we share."

Kwanzaa is celebrated the day after Christmas to Jan. 1.

Many people celebrate both Christmas and Kwanzaa.