North Texans hit Texas Two Step jackpot

Several Texans are celebrating winning Thursday night's Texas Two Step lottery.

10 jackpot-winning tickets were sold in the April 6 drawing that was worth $1.55 million.

Winning tickets were sold in Carrollton, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Lubbock, San Angelo, San Antonio, Tyler and two were sold in Houston.

The jackpot will be split among the winners, meaning each will take home around $155,000 before taxes.

"What makes this rare occurrence even more impressive is that nine of those 10 jackpot-winning tickets were self-picked numbers – only one was a Quick Pick – and those tickets were sold in nine different cities across our state. It was truly a lucky night for last Thursday’s Texas Two Step players," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a statement.

Before Thursday night, there had been only one other time in the game's 22-year history that 10 jackpot-wining tickets were sold in a single Texas Two Step lotto drawing.

On Aug. 10, 2006, 10 players also matched all 5 numbers for a $700,000 jackpot.

Texas Two Step drawings are Mondays and Thursdays.