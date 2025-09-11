North Texans commemorate 24 years since 9/11

People across North Texas gathered on Thursday to commemorate 24 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Grapevine

The city of Grapevine hosts a memorial ceremony every year in front of the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial to honor the victims and their families.

The fire chief gave opening remarks. Flight attendants and pilots also spoke at the event. There were wreaths, a bell ceremony and two moments of silence.

At 7:46 a.m., the flag was lowered to half-staff, and there was silence in remembrance of the first plane hitting the north tower.

Then at 8:03 a.m., another moment of silence was held in remembrance of the second plane hitting the south tower.

An additional 39 names were added to the remembrance wall for the lives lost in the years following 9/11 due to health issues from the response at ground zero.

What they're saying:

Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said he remembers the day well. It’s one he’ll never forget.

"Here in Grapevine, you know, we’re a long way from New York City. But people here know that they can come here and know that we’re always going to remember and we’re always going to take care of those loved ones the best we can through our memories and our prayers," Chief Brown said.

Arlington

A group of volunteers are marking 9/11 as America's largest annual Day of Service. More than 1,300 North Texans are gathering at Globe Life Field to pack meals for local families.

Remembering 9/11

The World Trade Center is in flames after being hit by two planes on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

Four planes were hijacked. Two planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon in Virginia. The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the terrorists.

President Donald Trump and the first lady honored those lives lost at the Pentagon before heading to New York for an appearance at a Yankees baseball game.

Featured article