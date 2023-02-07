North Texans collecting supplies to send to Turkey after deadly earthquakes

Rescuers are working in freezing temperatures looking for survivors in the rubble of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and neighboring Syria.

The death has climbed to more than 7,200 people and is expected to rise with thousands still unaccounted for. The region also suffered widespread damage and more than 100 aftershocks.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines has offered to fly supplies from Dallas to Turkey for free. So the Turkish American Association of North Texas is working to gather as much as they can for the first flight scheduled for Thursday evening.

With desperation mounting and temperatures falling below freezing in the quake zone, North Texans are doing all they can to speed relief supplies to Turkey.

Erdal Sipahi leads TURANT.

"Turkish Airlines has graciously contacted all the Turkish American organizations to carry this cargo back to Turkey," he said. "First flight out of DFW will be Thursday night.

Esh Selvi is the co-owner of Toros Outlet. He knew their Garland warehouse could make room for donations, and his business was able to donate several pallets of winter clothing.

"As a company, we provided a pallet of gloves, neck warmers, shoes for kids for winter," he said. "They don't have any house or clothes in the streets. That is why we need to help."

Selvi is hoping that more people will contribute for the first Thursday evening flight.

"We need a lot more for sure," he said.

Bahadir Koseli was born and raised in Dallas, but all of his extended family is near the epicenter in southern Turkey.

"My cousin told me when it happened at 4:15 in the morning, they ran outside as fast as they could," he said. "Multiple buildings across the street, feet from them, there were 15-story buildings now flat on the ground."

Koseli says all of the family members he's made contact with in Adana are physically okay, but they are among tens of thousands who are displaced.

"Unfortunately they are not able to go back into their homes. They are staying in tents where they can find them and really trying to stay warm in this winter weather," he said.

TURANT is accepting donations at three warehouse locations in Garland, Dallas, and Carrollton, and they will also receive deliveries there.

After this Thursday's flight, they are planning another flight for next week.

Drop-Off Locations

Garland Warehouse – 2525 South Shiloh Road, Suite 200, Garland Texas

Monday – Friday 9:00AM – 10:00PM

Downtown Dallas – 3907 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226

Monday – Friday 11AM – 2PM

Motif Tile Inc – 3235 Skylane Drive, Suite 125, Carrollton, TX 75006

Monday – Friday 10:00am – 6:00PM

NEW and UNUSED Winter Clothing for Adults and Children

Winter coats & raincoats

Winter boots, moon boots

Sweaters, pants

Winter gloves, and glove/hand warmers

Scarfs, beanies, socks, and underwear

Other Supplies

4 person tents & cots

Winter blankets, thermal blankets

Thermos and insulated water bottles

Sleeping bags

Flashlights and appropriate batteries

Food and other Items

Canned vegetables in cases or boxes

Nonperishable foods & MREs – Meals Ready to Eat

Baby Foods, baby formula, baby bottles

Baby Diapers

Health Products, Personal Items

Personal cleaning supplies, soft soap, toothpaste & toothbrush

Female hygiene products

First Aid Kits

Over the Counter Pain Medication, Tylenol, Advil

Band-Aids – Medium and Large gauze pads

Monetary Donations

Ahbap platform | https://ahbap.org/

AKUT Search and Rescue Donation | AKUT Search and Rescue Association | Turkish USAR Team

Bridge to Turkey Foundation BTF Disaster Relief Programs | Bridge to Türkiye Fund (bridgetoturkiye.org)