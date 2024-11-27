North Texans Brooke Rollins, Scott Turner among Trump nominees threatened

article

The Brief Nearly a dozen of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees and administration picks were targeted by bomb threats and "swatting" attacks, the administration said Wednesday. Among those targeted included secretary of agriculture nominee Brooke Rollins, Housing and Urban Development nominee Scott Turner and CIA director nominee John Ratcliffe. A statement from the Trump transition team called the threats "violent and unAmerican."



At least three North Texans were among President-elect Donald Trump's nominees for administration and cabinet positions that were targeted by threats on Wednesday.

Brooke Rollins, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Agriculture, was among the cabinet picks targeted by bomb threats and "swatting attacks," she said Wednesday.

Rollins said on X, formerly Twitter, that her family had been targeted as part of a wider series of threats made to cabinet nominees and appointees.

"This morning, we learned that a threat was issued against our home and family," Rollins said. "Thanks to the swift efforts by the [Fort Worth Police Department], we were unharmed and quickly returned home. I want to express my deep gratitude to the law-enforcement professionals who did their utmost, in both speed and expertise, to protect us – as they protect our community every single day."

Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee Scott Turner was also targeted in the threats.

"On the eve of Thanksgiving, my home was targeted by a bomb threat, as were the homes of several of my colleagues," Turner said on social media. "I’m grateful for the swift and professional response from local law enforcement in ensuring everyone’s safety."

Turner said he was ready to bring "much-needed change" to the agency.

Nearly a dozen cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted in what the incoming administration called "violent, unAmerican threats."

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Adminstration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," incoming White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said. "These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action."

Among those targeted, former Texas congressman and nominee to lead the CIA, John Ratcliffe, secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth and UN ambassador nominee Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Leavitt said the incoming administration was "focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future."

"With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us," Leavitt said.

The FBI said they were working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats.

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners," the agency said. "We take all potential threats seriously and, as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."