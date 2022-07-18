North Texans asked to conserve water and power during excessive heat wave

All North Texans are dealing with dangerous heat, and many are being asked to conserve water this week.

The North Texas Municipal Water District has four water treatment plans. One of them located in Wylie had to be shut down to undergo what’s being called critical maintenance.

And as a result, all those who receive water from the district are being asked to immediately cut back on their usage, especially outdoor watering.

"Every drop counts. Whatever anyone can do to conserve water. It's always to have good conservation habits year round. Anything anyone can do to lessen their use of water within the home especially their outdoor water use – landscapes, irrigation – will help us all rally for this regional issue," said Wayne Larson, the spokesman for NTMWD.

NTMWD serves about 2 million people in 10 North Texas counties including Dallas, Collin, Rockwall and Kaufman counties.

The district said its water is safe to drink during this time.

Its maintenance crews have been working around the clock to get the work done, but there is no timeline on when things will be back to normal.

There are also concerns about the state’s power supply this week.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas predicts the demand for power Monday will be higher than what the grid can generate around 4 p.m.

So far, ERCOT is not asking for conservation measures, but that could change later in the day. Fortunately, wind generated power should be in pretty good supply this week.

On Sunday, FOX 4 spoke to one woman who’d recently moved to North Texas from Colorado.

"I’ve never been through something like this. My lawn is scorched. It’s pathetic. It’s so sad," Hannah Mcelhinney said.

"I mean, I’m scared of August. When August gets here what are we going to be facing? 110? It’s too hot for July," added Dedric Armstrong.

Armstrong spent part of Sunday at a cookout with his family at White Rock Lake. They had a nice time even if things were very toasty, to put it politely.