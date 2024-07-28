North Texas man wins $1M drawing at Choctaw Casino

article

A North Texas man became a millionaire overnight when his name was called out at Choctaw Casino & Resort.

Carl Stone of Trenton, Texas, was picked early Sunday morning as the second winner in Choctaw Casino & Resort’s "3 Months 3 Millionaires" drawing.

He will leave the Durant, Oklahoma casino with a $1 million check.

"I feel very fortunate today, for sure. That money will go to help a lot of people, so I’m pretty happy," he said.

"Making someone a millionaire is a once-in-a-lifetime feeling. To see the look on their face when they win a million dollars, and you get to tell them that their life has changed forever, is like nothing you’ve ever felt before," said Thomas O’Sullivan, the casino’s director of marketing.

Featured article

Choctaw said all three winners in last year’s summer giveaway were from North Texas. The first two winners this summer were also North Texans.

The final prize of the summer will be given away on Aug. 24 at 1 a.m.

The winner must be present at the time of the drawing to claim the prize.

Trenton is located about an hour north of Dallas in Fannin and Grayson counties.