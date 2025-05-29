North Texan, 13, wins $50,000 grand prize in Scripps National Spelling Bee

article

The Brief North Texas teenager Faizan Zaki won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, correctly spelling "éclaircissement." The 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, secured the $50,000 grand prize. Last year, Zaki placed second overall in the event.



A teenager from North Texas has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, securing the $50,000 grand prize and bragging rights for his hometown of Allen.

Spelling Bee Champion

The Latest:

Faizan Zaki spelled "éclaircissement" correctly to win the final round of the competition on Thursday night. The word, appropriately enough, means "a clearing up of something obscure."

Zaki, 13, will take home the grand prize of $50,000 for the win.

The backstory:

Zaki is a seventh-grader at C.M. Rice Middle School in Plano, and is sponsored by the Dallas Sports Commission.

Last season, the student placed second in the contest, only losing during a "spell-off" tiebreaker. He still beat out more than 240 other spellers and went home with $25,000.

What they're saying:

Plano ISD proudly spoke out on X after Zaki's win:

"Faizan’s extraordinary achievement reflects the excellence, perseverance and passion for learning that define our students across Plano ISD. We are incredibly proud to see one of our own rise to the top on the national stage!"