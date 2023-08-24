16-year-old injured in apparent road rage shooting in North Richland Hills

A 16-year-old boy is out of the hospital and recovering after being shot during an apparent road rage incident in North Richland Hills.

Police said the shooting happened on the morning of Saturday, August 19 on Loop 820 near Iron Horse Boulevard.

The 16-year-old was in a purple car and is believed to have cut off a driver in a dark SUV.

The SUV driver then tailgated the car and fired 3 to 5 shots at the 16-year-old.

The boy was hit by one of the bullets and was taken to the hospital.

"God gave me a chance again, and I appreciate it," said the teen who spoke to reporters anonymously.

The teen said he just received his license 2 months ago.

"I never thought I would be shot," said the teen. "My mistake, yeah of course, but to the point to get shot at?"

The shooter drove off and has not been found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call North Richland Hills Police.