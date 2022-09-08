Fort Worth resident wins in $3 million Mega Millions

article

A Fort Worth resident is $3 million dollars richer after claiming a massive prize in the Mega Millions.

The Texas Lottery say the ticket was purchased at Terry's Food at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth.

The Quick Pick ticket for the August 30 drawing matched all five white ball numbers (2, 38, 55, 57, 65), but not the Mega Ball number.

The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.