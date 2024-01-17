Longtime North Richland Hills mayor stepping down

North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino is retiring at the end of his term.

Trevino has served the community for more than two decades, first elected as a city council member in 1999.

He was elected to the mayor's office ten times since 2002.

Featured article

Trevino's time in office brought new investments, including a library, parks, and emergency services.

He said he is shifting away from his public role to spend time with his family.

His final term ends in May.