Longtime North Richland Hills mayor stepping down
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino is retiring at the end of his term.
Trevino has served the community for more than two decades, first elected as a city council member in 1999.
He was elected to the mayor's office ten times since 2002.
Trevino's time in office brought new investments, including a library, parks, and emergency services.
He said he is shifting away from his public role to spend time with his family.
His final term ends in May.