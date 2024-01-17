Expand / Collapse search

Longtime North Richland Hills mayor stepping down

North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino is retiring at the end of his term.

Trevino has served the community for more than two decades, first elected as a city council member in 1999.

He was elected to the mayor's office ten times since 2002.

Trevino's time in office brought new investments, including a library, parks, and emergency services.

He said he is shifting away from his public role to spend time with his family.

His final term ends in May.