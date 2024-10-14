Expand / Collapse search

North Richland Hills man killed in hit-and-run by alleged drunk driver

Published  October 14, 2024 1:58pm CDT
North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 64-year-old North Richland Hills man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the crash in a residential area West of Rufe Snow Dr. and Blvd. 26.

When they arrived, they found Jose Angel Valles with serious injuries. Valles was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

A witness at the scene identified a suspect. The suspect is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter and leaving the scene and failing to render aid in a deadly crash.

Police say they will not release the name of the suspect until that person has been seen by a judge. 

The crash is still under investigation. 