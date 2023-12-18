Expand / Collapse search

North Richland Hills holiday drone show breaks 2 world records

North Richland Hills
WATCH: NRH drone show breaks 2 world records

Fort Worth-based company Sky Elements broke two Guinness World Records with its holiday drone show over the weekend. The displays set records for the largest fictional character and the largest aerial image made with drones.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A holiday drone show in North Richland Hills on Sunday broke two Guinness World Records.

Fort Worth-based company Sky Elements used 1,499 drones to create a nutcracker and a tree with falling snow during a show at Birdville ISD Stadium.

The displays set records for the largest fictional character and the largest aerial image made with drones.

It's not the first time the company has broken a world record.

On the Fourth of July, Sky Elements broke a record for the "largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones."