North Richland Hills holiday drone show breaks 2 world records
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A holiday drone show in North Richland Hills on Sunday broke two Guinness World Records.
Fort Worth-based company Sky Elements used 1,499 drones to create a nutcracker and a tree with falling snow during a show at Birdville ISD Stadium.
Source: Sky Elements Drones
The displays set records for the largest fictional character and the largest aerial image made with drones.
It's not the first time the company has broken a world record.
On the Fourth of July, Sky Elements broke a record for the "largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones."