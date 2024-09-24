Swarm of bees in North Richland Hills sends man, woman to hospital

article

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after they were swarmed by bees in North Richland Hills on Tuesday.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department was called to Cross Drive, near Davis Boulevard, after they were told that people were being attacked by bees in the area.

Local beekeepers had to help the fire department transport a man and a woman to the hospital.

The man is in critical condition, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department.

The beekeepers are working to contain multiple hives and wasp nests to make sure no other residents will be stung.