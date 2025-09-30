Expand / Collapse search

Man fires shots inside bar because another patron 'was looking at him' during Cowboys game

By
Published  September 30, 2025 11:16am CDT
North Richland Hills
FOX 4
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gunman opens fire inside North Richland Hills bar

The Brief

    • A man is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly firing a gun inside a North Texas sports bar during a Cowboys game.
    • David Callum reportedly became agitated and shot the firearm after presuming another patron was "looking at him while watching Sunday night's game."
    • No one was injured in the incident, and several patrons were able to restrain the suspect until police arrived.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A man is accused of firing shots inside a North Texas sports bar during a Cowboys game because another patron reportedly looked at him funny.

North Richland Hills Bar Shooting

David Callum (North Richland Hills PD)

What's new:

David Callum is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a weapon where prohibited.

North Richland Hills police said Callum "became agitated when he presumed another patron of the bar was looking at him while watching Sunday night’s game."

The two got into an argument, then Callum allegedly pulled out a gun and fired off a round.

He saw a judge on Tuesday morning and is now being held in the Tarrant County jail.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday inside the Thirsty Turtle bar on Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.

Police said a 53-year-old man became agitated before firing a gun inside the bar. Thankfully, no one was hit, and no one was hurt.

Several patrons restrained the suspect until officers arrived at the scene.

The Thirsty Turtle owner told FOX 4 the suspect was a bar regular.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the North Richland Hills Police Department.

North Richland HillsCrime and Public Safety