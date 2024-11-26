North Keller water shut off after worker damages pipe
Keller, TX - Crews shut off water to a North Keller neighborhood Tuesday morning after a cable worker accidentally drilled into a water line Monday afternoon.
Officials are assessing the damage to the line, which has left about 90 properties near Mt. Gilead Road without water. The affected homes are located on the following streets:
- Clear Brook Drive
- Edgemere Drive
- Hibiscus Drive
- Meadow Creek Drive
- Mt. Gilead Road
- Penny Lane
- Ridgeway Drive
- Rock Springs Drive
- Stegall Drive
- Split Rock Drive
Crews began repairs Tuesday morning, but it’s unclear how long the work will take.
The Keller Point fitness and aquatic center, which opens at 5 a.m. Tuesday, is offering showers to residents impacted by the outage.
