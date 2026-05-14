Hurst mall employee arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in dressing room

The Brief The Hurst Police Department arrested 23-year-old Caleb Leonard on Thursday and charged him with invasive visual recording. Leonard allegedly placed a small camera in an Aeropostale dressing room at North East Mall, where he was an employee. Hurst Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been improperly recorded to reach out to them at (817) 788-7166.



Police say an Aeropostale employee at North East Mall was arrested after he put a camera in one of the store's dressing rooms.

Mall employee arrested

Caleb Leonard, 23

What we know:

On Apr. 24, Hurst Police were made aware of a hidden camera located in a dressing room at North East Mall.

Officers met with two young women who discovered the camera partially hidden in the dressing room of the mall's Aeropostale outlet.

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Police later identified 23-year-old Caleb Leonard as a suspect and arrested him on May 14.

He's been charged with invasive visual recording and tampering with physical evidence.

Leonard had been an employee at the Aeropostale store, and was placed on administrative leave when the initial call to police was made.

What they're saying:

Catalyst Brands, the parent company of Aeropostale, released the following statement to FOX 4:

"We are aware of the arrest of a former associate. Upon learning of the allegations, we immediately suspended the associate and began working with the Hurst Police Department to support their investigation. We have since terminated the associate. The safety and security of our customers is always of utmost concern, and we have zero tolerance for behavior that puts anyone visiting our stores at risk. We are grateful to the Hurst Police Department for their professionalism related to this matter."

What you can do:

The Hust Police Department is asking anyone who believes they may have been improperly recorded in the same dressing room to contact them at (817) 788-7166.