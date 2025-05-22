North Dallas businesses hit by string of burglaries at Preston Center

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a string of burglaries that hit at least five businesses in Preston Center. Business owners reported significant damage to their properties, with one losing $200 in cash and facing a $500 door repair. Police have not released any suspect information and are investigating if these burglaries are connected to others in the Forest Lane and Inwood Road area.



Dallas police are working to find the person responsible for a string of business burglaries in Preston Center Dallas.

Business owners say five businesses were broken into along Luther Lane, and they are hopeful that the police will catch the burglars before any more small businesses are hurt.

Police took reports about five businesses on the block.

Navy Blooms

Keely Vendig, owner of Navy Blooms in Preston Center, says her business was one of several broken into by burglars early Wednesday morning. At Navy Blooms, it appears the burglars couldn't find what they were after, but they still left a path of destruction for Vindig to clean up.

"Someone used a crowbar in the glass, and it just shattered everywhere," said Vindig. "We are cashless, we do not have a register, so perhaps that deterred them."

An inconvenience that took away from her busy graduation and summer season.

"Small businesses around the country are struggling. I hope the police find this person so it does not happen again, and we don't lose money out of our pockets."

Lovers Egg Roll

Lovers Egg Roll owner, Richard Gonzales, spoke to FOX 4 about the burglary that occurred at his store on May 21.

"We came in on Wednesday morning, and it was broken. They took like $200 from us, but it cost $500 for the door," said Gonzales. "We will go cashless if people keep stealing from us."

What's next:

FOX 4 reached out to the Dallas Police Department to see if there was any suspect information, but they said they had no more information to release.

FOX 4 also asked if police believe the burglaries here were connected to those at Forest Lane and Inwood Road, but are awaiting a response to that question.