After nearly 50 years in front of the microphone, Dallas radio legend and Texas Radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges is hanging up his headphones.

The 78-year-old Hitzges announced that he will be retiring on Thursday morning during the ‘Norm and D Invasion’ on The Ticket.

"I don't know how to say goodbye to you," Hitzges during the show Thursday. "I’ve thought about this for weeks now, and I don’t know how to say goodbye to you. Today I am announcing my retirement."

Hitzges says despite the retirement, he will still participate in NFL and NBA Draft coverage and fill in from time-to-time on The Ticket.

Hitzges started doing radio sports talk in the mornings at KLIF in 1985 before moving to the Ticket in 2000. He worked at KDFW-TV from 1972 until February 1975.

Hitzges heads up the yearly 18-hour radio broadcast ‘Norm-A-Thon’, which raises money for the Austin Street Center for the Homeless.

In 22 years, the event has raised over $8.9 million for the Dallas-based charity.

He says he will continue the fundraiser even in retirement.

In recent years, Hitzges has not been on-air as much as he was previously.

In 2020, he announced that he was being treated for bladder cancer.

Hitzges says the retirement is not health related.

Known for his extensive NFL Draft coverage, blowing up on callers and his prestigious e-brakes Hitzges will be missed by listeners across North Texas.

"I love this job. I love you out there," Hitzges said.

Hitzges' last day will be Friday, June 23.

He says he will launch a podcast in September and use his time off to travel.