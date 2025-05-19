Nonprofit billboard draws attention to Dallas cold case murder

The Brief Family members are hoping a new billboard near Downtown Dallas will lead to tips about the 2017 disappearance of Armani Morgan. Morgan's skeletal remains were found about six weeks after his disappearance in an area about a mile away from his home. The police have been unable to solve the 8-year-old cold case. Anyone with information should contact the police or submit a tip on SolvetheCase.org.



A billboard just east of Downtown Dallas is drawing attention to a cold case murder.

The North Texas nonprofit SolvetheCase.org and the family of Armani Morgan are hoping it leads to answers.

Who Killed Armani Morgan?

The backstory:

Eight years have passed since family members last saw 27-year-old Armani Morgan.

The Dallas man suddenly disappeared on June 3, 2017. His skeletal remains were discovered in Oak Cliff six weeks later.

"It’s affected our family in the most devastating way because it’s left a deep hole in our soul," said Robin Johnson, his aunt.

No suspects were ever identified.

What's new:

Morgan’s family is now working with Aaron Benzick and Solve the Case.

The nonprofit organization partners with Lamar Advertising to make expensive digital billboards free to hurting families.

In Morgan’s case, there is now a billboard visible to hundreds of thousands of eyes each day along Interstate 30 eastbound near Peak Street.

It’s exposure that his family would not be able to afford on their own.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Benzick said Solve the Case work to keep cold cases alive.

"Solve the Case is an organization that’s designed to help people just like Robin and her family. What we do is try to help promote so these cases will not be forgotten," he said.

"It’s only going to take that one witness to come forward and provide that big break in Armani’s case, which is what we’re hoping and praying for," Johnson said.

She’s hoping that someone who may have been reluctant to come forward initially will be more willing to now that time has passed.

"Please come forward. Armani’s mom deserves answers. Our family deserves answers. We want justice for Armani, which he rightfully deserves," she said.

What you can do:

If you know something about Morgan’s murder, contact the Dallas Police Department or submit a tip on SolvetheCase.org.

The website also has more information about this murder mystery and other unsolved cases in North Texas.