'No reason to have a day honoring him': Abbott talks about ending Cesar Chavez Day

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said the state would find other ways to remember the labor movement. Leaders around the state have canceled celebrations and called for the removal César Chávez's name from streets, buildings and schools following his sexual abuse allegations. On Wednesday, the New York Times posted its investigation that featured testimony from two women who said Chávez abused them for years when they were minors.



Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said the state would find ways to remember the labor rights movement in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against the longtime face of the movement, César Chávez.

What they're saying:

"There's no reason to have a day honoring him, to have streets or whatever honoring him, because of his past conduct," Abbott said.

"Everybody, from the right and the left, have made clear that they want to eliminate his name, from all these locations and all the all these days dedicated to [Chávez]," Abbott said. "But you can do that at the same time, by recognizing that the value this provided, whether it be by farmworkers or any type of people who are contributing to our economy"

Abbott's remarks came while speaking to Teamsters about the Texas Jobs Council, an initiative he says will strengthen the state's workforce development and help fill the growing number of high-demand jobs.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to Teamsters Local 745 on Friday, March 20, 2026. The governor touted the new Texas Jobs Council.

"The reason why the Texas economy is so strong is because we have the best workforce in America," Abbott said. "And so we want to constantly improve our workforce, advance our workforce, and honor our workforce for the value they provide to our state and to our country."

Abbott said Wednesday the state will not observe Cesar Chávez Day after new allegations of sexual abuse were leveled against the celebrated labor rights advocate.

The announcement comes as cities, school districts and lawmakers across Texas consider additional steps, including renaming streets and buildings that bear Chávez’s name and revisiting the holiday during the next legislative session.

César Chávez sexual abuse allegations

On Wednesday, the New York Times posted its investigation that featured testimony from two women who said Chávez abused them for years when they were minors.

Other women, including labor leader Dolores Huerta, also told the Times that Chávez sexually assaulted them.

Chávez, long revered for his role in securing better wages and working conditions for farmworkers in the 1960s, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farmworkers Union.

Before the new allegations came out, planned celebrations honoring Chávez were canceled, including several by the United Farmworkers Union.

The union called the allegations of abuse "shocking," "disturbing" and "indefensible."

Dolores Huerta, a mentee of Chávez who has also been praised for her legacy, also claims that her mentor had assaulted her twice. A statement was posted on the activists' social media on Wednesday, claiming both incidents with Chávez led to secret pregnancies, and she arranged for both children to be raised by other families.

Who was César Chávez?

The backstory:

According to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Chávez is known as an icon for labor unions.

He and Delores Huerta helped establish the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), advocating for farmworkers to have a minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and a life insurance plan, among other things.

Sonoma State University says Chávez also led a 340-mile march and a 25-day hunger strike in support of the boycott of California grapes due to workers' poor conditions and small pay.

The NFWA later became the United Farm Workers (UFW), which Chávez and Huerta led for over 30 years.

The AFL-CIO and the Cesar Chavez Foundation have since put out separate statements regarding the allegations against Chávez, both in support of his alleged victims.