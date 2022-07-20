No injuries reported after Plano house explosion

Crews are responding to a reported house explosion in Plano.

The explosion happened Wednesday at a home in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane near Plano West High School.

Neighbors say they heard a loud explosion around 9:30 p.m.

A Plano Fire Department official said no one was home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

People were in the area walking pets as they tried to beat the heat. Still, no one was injured from debris from the explosion.

There wasn’t any damage to nearby homes.

Authorities are temporarily turning off gas and electricity in the area. Atmos Energy crews are also on scene

The cause of the fire isn’t immediately known.