No children hurt when tornado blows through Tyler youth soccer camp

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in and near Tyler, 100 miles east of Dallas.

When the tornado warnings were issued, children at a youth soccer camp were taken to shelter inside a concession stand and restrooms.

High winds flipped over the bleachers and soccer goals in the park.

One of the kids called it terrifying.

"It was really loud and I was on the phone with my friend’s mom and I was on the phone with my dad as well. And it was really, really scary because it was loud and a lot of people were in there. I didn’t know if I was going to see them again or not, my dad again," said 13-year-old Brooke Jackson.

No one was hurt but the camp was canceled for the rest of the day.

Parents said they were just happy everyone was safe.