No arrests made in 140 mph chase through Dallas, DSO says

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies are looking to arrest a driver who led them on a chase that at times hit speeds of 140 miles per hour.

Early Sunday morning, Dallas County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a Dodge Charger on I-30 near Cockrell Hill Road for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to pull over and continued toward downtown with top speeds hitting 140 miles per hour.

The car eventually made its way into Southeast Dallas, ending in a neighborhood near I-45 and Illinois Avenue.

The driver left his car and fled on foot. The driver went inside a house and refused to come out.

DSO said they checked the area and that the suspect was not located.

They did not arrest the driver or release a name.

They impounded the Charger and found a gun inside.

The investigation is underway.