No arrests made after Fort Worth 15-year-old gunned down outside his apartment

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in gathering evidence and finding a suspect for the murder of a 15-year-old boy.

Xavier Hullaby was shot to death Monday at the apartment complex where he and his family lived.

Police did not reveal details about what may have led up to the shooting but say it was isolated.

The boy’s family is trying to come to terms with the loss of a boy they call a good kid and a good student.

Xavier’s mom said he had just taken up boxing as a hobby. His mom said he was coming home from boxing when he was gunned down outside their apartment.

Maryta Smith mourns the loss of her son, 15-year-old Xavier Hullaby.

"If you met him, if you knew him, you loved him," she said. "I can’t really wrap my mind around the fact that I have to bury a child."

Police say Xavier was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the Arwen Apartments near Crowley and Sycamore School roads in Southwest Fort Worth.

"He was at home. He was where he was supposed to be safe at," Smith said. "He must of seen them and tried to get inside the house. They gunned him down right here at his front door."

Now, there’s a growing memorial in the same place.

"It’s senseless. He didn’t deserve it," Smith said. "No child deserves this."

Smith called her son Zay. She said he was a good student at Texans Can Academy and loved to play with the little kids at the apartment complex.

"That was his daily routine. He goes to school. He come home. He play with the kids. He in the house," she said.

Fort Worth police say they don’t have a motive and wouldn’t say whether they’re looking for one or multiple people.

Smith says there’s been online speculation about who pulled the trigger, and she gave that information to police.

"I just want justice for my son," she said. "If they out here and they did it to mine and they don’t get caught, then who’s to say whose child they won’t do it to next."

Smith says the family moved to Fort Worth three years ago from Shreveport, Louisiana. That is where Zay will be buried.

"I’m gonna do just that," she said. "I’m gonna take him home."

But Smith will not stop fighting for justice.

"He was just my baby," she said. "I can’t feel that he is fully rested until justice has been served for him."

Fort Worth police say they are working to put the pieces together, but they need the public’s help. Anyone who has videos or photos from the apartment complex Monday night is asked to contact them.