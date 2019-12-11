Nine North Texas Dairy Queen locations unexpectedly close

article

Nine Dairy Queens across North Texas unexpectedly closed earlier this week.

The locations, operated by Lickety Split Food Services, were in Fort Worth (3), Grand Prairie (2), Euless, Hurst, Keller and Roanoke.

A letter to customers was posted on the doors of each restaurant.

"It is with deep regret that we have discontinued operating our Dairy Queen restaurants," the letter said. "Nothing gave us greater joy than to serve you DQ's amazing treats and eats.”

Some workers said on Facebook that the closures came as a surprise and they were not given any warning.