Nikki Haley holding rally in Dallas Thursday night

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is holding a rally in Dallas on Thursday night.

Haley will be at Gilley's Dallas South Side Music Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The former ambassador and governor of South Carolina is the lone major candidate challenging former president Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

ORANGEBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 11: Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event at The Cinema on February 11, 2024 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primar Expand

A recent poll from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs showed Trump leading Haley 80 to 19 in Texas.

Featured article

The Haley campaign is focusing on her home state of South Carolina for the Feb. 24 primary.

Texas' primary will be held on March 5, with early voting starting on Feb. 20.