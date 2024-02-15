Expand / Collapse search

Nikki Haley holding rally in Dallas Thursday night

By
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 4

DALLAS - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is holding a rally in Dallas on Thursday night.

Haley will be at Gilley's Dallas South Side Music Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The former ambassador and governor of South Carolina is the lone major candidate challenging former president Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

ORANGEBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 11: Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event at The Cinema on February 11, 2024 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. South Carolina holds its Republican primar

Expand

A recent poll from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs showed Trump leading Haley 80 to 19 in Texas.

Featured

Judge sets March trial date in Donald Trump's NY hush-money case
article

Judge sets March trial date in Donald Trump's NY hush-money case

A New York judge says Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25.

The Haley campaign is focusing on her home state of South Carolina for the Feb. 24 primary.

Texas' primary will be held on March 5, with early voting starting on Feb. 20.