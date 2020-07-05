Nick Cordero dead at 41 after coronavirus battle, wife Amanda Kloots announces

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, 41, has died after a battle with the coronavirus that stretched for months, his wife announced Sunday night.

Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and had been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

Cordero's fight had consisted of a leg amputation and multiple mini-strokes while battling several other ailments.

Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” for which he received a Tony nomination for best-featured actor in a musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in “Rock of Ages.”

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.”

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer” and he had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

