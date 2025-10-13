Newark man dies in Azle crash over the weekend

article

The Brief A fatal two-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning in the 1800 block of FM 730 N in Azle. The driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander, identified as William Morgan, 65, of Newark, TX, died at the hospital following the crash. The crash is currently under investigation by the Azle Police Department and the Tarrant County Traffic Investigation Unit.



Azle Police and the Tarrant County Traffic Investigation Unit are investigating a deadly crash that happened just before 11 a.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of FM 730.

Deadly Azle Crash

What we know:

Police say when officers arrived, they found an F-250 and a Mitsubishi Outlander with significant damage.

A preliminary investigation determined the Ford was traveling southbound while the Mitsubishi was traveling northbound on FM 730 N. The Ford collided with the Mitsubishi in the southbound lane after the Mitsubishi used the middle lane to make a left turn.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, 65-year-old William Morgan of Newark, TX, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the F-250 was not injured, but the passenger of the pickup was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Azle Police Department.



