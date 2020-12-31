New Year's Eve events toned down in North Texas, TABC patrols increased

This New Year’s Eve, celebrations will look nothing like other years for so many. From watching fireworks virtually to viewing church services online, the final day of 2020 will be different.

Still, there are a few in-person events planned in North Texas.

Both Texas Live! in Arlington and Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth will have smaller-scale celebrations to count down to 2021.

"We’re only running at 37% right now instead of the 50% we’re allowed," said Marty Travis, the general manager at Billy Bob’s.

Meanwhile, Tarrant County leaders and local first responders are focused on safety.

"We can plan for a lot of things but we never know what’s going to happen. One thing we always encounter are illegal fireworks here in the city of Fort Worth," said Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Illegal fireworks are compounded this year by concern about large gatherings.

During Tuesday’s Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court meeting, Judge Glen Whitley again pointed out the limited power local agencies have to enforce state COVID-19 restrictions.

"I hope as we move toward New Year’s Eve, the cities enforce the mask policy," Judge Whitley said. "Especially in those bars, restaurants that have openly violated I think the social distancing and occupancy requirements."

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission said it will have stepped up patrols Thursday night. Its officers will respond to complaints as well as make select checks on businesses with a history of violations.

"We do encourage residents to contact the agency and let us know about their concerns. If they see something like a large crowd or staff members not wearing masks, those kinds of things. Let us know so we can conduct an investigation and an inspection," said Chris Porter with the TABC.

"if you do decide you need to venture out in public, make sure you’re wearing your mask and social distance as much as possible," Drivdahl said.

Billy Bob’s vows to do its part.

"We have four police officers here to help us enforce the mask policy. We’re very strict about it," Travis said.