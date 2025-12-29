New Year's Eve appetizer recipe from Chef Preston Nguyen

article

Thinking about plans for New Year's Eve celebrations?

Chef Preston Nguyen visited Good Day to share a fun recipe – coffee caviar pearls. They are fun additives for drinks or desserts.

Earlier this year, Chef Nguyen took home the title of World Chef Champion at the World Food Championships.

He will also head up the kitchen at the new Caravan Court Hotel, opening this spring in Arlington. The property will include Chef Nguyen's signature restaurant called The Vandy, as well as a martini lounge, a rooftop bar, and a poolside bar.

Coffee Caviar Pearls

500g Turkish Coffee

5g Agar Agar

1 Quart Neutral Oil

LINK: https://www.valenciahotelcollection.com/caravan-court.htm