New Year's Eve appetizer recipe from Chef Preston Nguyen

By
Published  December 29, 2025 10:29am CST
DALLAS - Thinking about plans for New Year's Eve celebrations?

Chef Preston Nguyen visited Good Day to share a fun recipe – coffee caviar pearls. They are fun additives for drinks or desserts. 

Earlier this year, Chef Nguyen took home the title of World Chef Champion at the World Food Championships. 

He will also head up the kitchen at the new Caravan Court Hotel, opening this spring in Arlington. The property will include Chef Nguyen's signature restaurant called The Vandy, as well as a martini lounge, a rooftop bar, and a poolside bar.

Coffee Caviar Pearls

Coffee caviar pearl recipe

Coffee caviar pearl recipe

The World Chef Champion is in the Good Day kitchen to make a New Year's Eve appetizer.

500g Turkish Coffee
5g Agar Agar
1 Quart Neutral Oil

LINK: https://www.valenciahotelcollection.com/caravan-court.htm

