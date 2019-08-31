New Texas laws: Minors no longer allowed to buy over-the-counter cough medicine in Texas

article

Starting September 1, the minimum age to buy many over-the-counter cough medicines in Texas will be 18.

House Bill 1518 was passed this past legislative session, and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May.

This new bill will prevent minors from buying products that contain dextromethorphan, which is in many over-the-counter cough medicines, including NyQuil and Robitussin.

In large doses, dextromethorphan can cause hallucinations.

Businesses that sell products that have dextromethorphan will now have to have the buy show their I.D. to prove they are over 18 years of age.

Those stores that are found to be in violation of that will be fined, after a warning.

Texas was the 19th state to set a minimum age of 18 to buy cough medicine, and many national retailers already require buyers to be over 18.