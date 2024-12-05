Texas laws going into effect on January 1, 2025

article

The Brief Texans will see changes to the way their cars are registered and how they control their personal data online beginning Jan. 1, 2025. The beginning of the year will see the creation of new judicial districts and courts to alleviate the caseload of existing courts. Schools will have a new way to offset the loss of funding from loss of property tax revenue.



At the start of the new year, several new Texas bills will go into effect or new sections of old bills will be implemented.

From the elimination of mandatory vehicle inspections to more ways to protect Texans’ personal data online, some changes are geared toward the state’s residents.

Others clarify changes to government organizations, add courts and change the wording but not the meaning of written laws.

Here are the new changes taking effect on Jan. 1, 2025:

Elimination of vehicle safety inspections

In 2023, the Texas legislature voted to remove mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles.

Instead, the $7.50 fee will be assessed as an "inspection program replacement fee" that is added when the vehicle is registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

New vehicles from the two most recent model years that have not been registered before will pay an initial fee of $16.75 that will cover two years.

It does not remove emissions inspections where they are required.

Counties that require emissions tests are: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Travis, Williamson and El Paso counties. Bexar County will require emissions beginning in 2026.

Commercial vehicles are still required to undergo a safety inspection. Those vehicles will not have to pay replacement fees.

Related article

Texas Data Privacy and Security Act - Update

Texans can authorize someone else or technology to opt out of having a company process the consumer’s personal information. House Bill 4 went into effect in July.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, Texans will now be able to use internet browser settings and extensions, global device settings or links to websites that allow the user to indicate they want to opt out of giving their personal data.

In order to use an automated process, it must be clear that the user is a resident of Texas and requires the user to make the choice. It cannot be the default setting.

The Texas Data Privacy and Security Act gives Texans the right to know if a company is collecting their personal data, correct the data collected and opt out of that collection for targeted advertising, the sale of personal data or profiling that person.

San Antonio River Authority

The legislature passed HB 1535, which requires more transparency for the San Antonio River Authority as the population in the area that it serves has grown.

While a majority of the act is already in effect, beginning January 1, 2025, the new fiscal year-end for the agency is Sept. 30.

Establishing courts

Passed in 2023, HB 3474 establishes new judicial districts for the state.

The 477th judicial district will be established in Denton County on Jan. 1, 2025.

The 499th judicial district will be established for Edwards, Gillespie and Kimball counties at that time as well.

On Oct. 1, 2025, the 498th judicial district will be established in Kendall County.

Other areas of the bill are already in effect, including several other judicial districts and the creation of new probate courts.

Revision of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure

House Bill 4504 makes changes to the way certain laws are written and compiled and arranged in a "logical fashion."

The bill allows changes to various codes. The changes allow altering with changes to the meaning.

Property tax relief through public school finance system

Beginning January 1, 2025, Senate Bill 2 allows school districts to request more state funding if its budget comes up short after regularly received state funding and local taxes are calculated.

The schools are given the money to make up for the loss of tax revenues because of the limitations on tax increases on elderly and disabled homeowners in the district.

Additionally, beginning in January, the Texas Education Agency is required to post the maximum compressed rate for each school district.

The maximum compressed rate is the tax rate per $100 of taxable property that the school district must implement a maintenance and operations tax in order to receive full funding.

Other changes at the first of the year include the repealing of two tax discounts that expired in 2023 and 2022.