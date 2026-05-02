New Texas BJ's Wholesale Club location offers $2 gas for members

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The Brief BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening a new location in Waxahachie on May 8. Members can get gas for $2 a gallon during a one-day promotion. More North Texas BJ’s locations are planned in the coming weeks.



Another Texas location of BJ's Wholesale Club is on its way, and they say it's coming with a $2 price tag on gas for a members-only grand opening.

BJ's Wholesale Club in Texas

The Waxahachie location will officially open its doors to customers on Friday, May 8.

To celebrate the milestone, the new BJ’s Gas location, at 2180 N US Highway 77, will offer members gas at $2 per gallon for one day only on Wednesday, May 6, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The promotional price applies to regular gas and has a 30-gallon limit.

Shoppers who haven’t joined can sign up now at BJs.com/Forney. Limited-time membership offers start at just $20 for one year* and include 10¢ off per gallon at BJ’s Gas for the first six months after the club opens.

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What they're saying:

"At BJ’s, we take care of the families who depend on us," said Pete Giordano, Club Manager, Waxahachie BJ’s Wholesale Club. "We’re thrilled to bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families in our newest community."

"Through our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, we’re able to further our mission of closing the hunger gap in North Texas by providing access to nutritious food," said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of North Texas Food Bank. "We’re grateful for the support of BJ’s and are excited to welcome them into the community."

What's next:

The company plans to open two more Texas clubs in Southwest Fort Worth and Grand Prairie in the coming weeks.

What is BJ's Wholesale Club?

BJ’s touts "unbeatable value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop." Members of the club save on fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, consumer electronics and more.

In Waxahachie, BJ’s is supporting the North Texas Food Bank by regularly donating produce, meat, dairy products and more to support the community.