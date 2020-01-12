New South Wales authorities drop vegetables from helicopter to feed animals in Australia

Vegetables are being dropped from the air in Australia in an attempt to save animals from starving to death.

A number of Australian endangered animals are at risk of extinction.

With many left stranded with no food after the wildfires burned off the vegetation they eat.

Helicopters have been loaded with boxes of food to drop through the bushland and canyons.

Wildfires have been raging for nearly three months in Australia, killing 28 people.