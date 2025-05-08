Pope Leo XIV: Texas leaders react to American cardinal elected as new pope

The Brief Local and state leaders responded to the news of a new American pope being selected on Thursday. Pope Leo XIV is a 69-year-old who was born in Chicago. He is the first pope from the United States.



Millions of Catholics worldwide are rejoicing over the selection of a new pope – Pope Leo XIV.

White smoke poured out of a chimney over the Sistine Chapel on Thursday afternoon. Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis later stepped out on the balcony as Pope Leo XIV.

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to offer his reflection the new pope. You can watch it live on this page.

Here's what other leaders from North Texas and across the state had to say.

Former President George W. Bush

"Laura and I are delighted to congratulate former Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election to the papacy. This an historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world. We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic church, serve the neediest, and share God's love," former President George W. Bush said in a statement.