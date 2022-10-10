New playground equipment donated to Lakewood Park

A park in Dallas got a big upgrade. Lakewood Park now has a new playground.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday for the playground structure, which was funded by the Lakewood Service League.

The volunteer organization said the pandemic highlighted the need for the upgraded equipment.

"I think with COVID we understood that park usage went up. Just to see kids getting out and about, families are having lunch here, we have something for all ages. It’s great to see people are using their community resources," said Kathryn Busch.

The Lakewood Service League said it wanted to bring in equipment that helped build different skills and catered to children of all ages.