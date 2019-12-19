New playground at Collin County McDonald's opened up early for boy with leukemia

article

For the first time in a long time, a North Texas mom got the chance to see her children being kids at a playground.

A McDonald's in Collin County opened its new indoor playground early for a boy battling leukemia.

Before the public was invited, the manager of the McDonald's in Princeton invited 4-year-old Beckett and his family to check it out.

Beckett has not been able to play on a playground since last year, due to his compromised immune system.

His mom said McDonald’s has given them coupons in the past, but this was the best gift yet, adding that to say they are blessed is an understatement.

She said his face lit up, and he said, "I get to play on the playground!"