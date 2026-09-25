New nonstop flights, aircraft to come to McKinney National Airport

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The Brief McKinney National Airport will welcome commercial flights later this year with a new passenger terminal. Avelo Airlines is adding a new aircraft and four new nonstop destinations: Atlanta, Denver, Nashville and New Orleans. The airline says the new service will create more than 100 jobs in the area.



Passengers will be able to travel to more destinations when McKinney National Airport welcomes commercial flights later this year. Avelo Airlines is adding new nonstop destinations and new aircraft to its previously announced lineup.

What we know:

In addition to five destinations previously announced, Avelo Airlines will provide new flights to Atlanta, Denver, Nashville and New Orleans.

Airport and city leaders broke ground on a passenger terminal at the airport last summer. The new terminal is expected to serve up to 1 million passengers every year.



The routes will become available in December 2026.



Avelo Airlines says the service will create more than 100 jobs.

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What they're saying:

Andrew Levy, president and CEO of Avelo Airlines, praised the facility ahead of the upcoming launch.

"This airport is great because it is efficient, it's easy to use, it's simple, it's low cost, and I couldn't be more excited to launch this airline at this facility," Levy said.