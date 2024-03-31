Expand / Collapse search

Watch: New Mexico police deploy horsepower to catch shoplifting suspect

By Chris Williams
Updated  March 31, 2024 3:14pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

Indianapolis shooting in downtown leaves several minors injured

Seven minors were injured in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, March 30. (Credit: Jesenia Garcia via Storyful)

ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico police had to resort to horsepower to catch a suspected shoplifter outside a Walgreens this month after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer.

Albuquerque Police released bodycam video showing a dark-brown horse trotting through a parking lot behind a man in black clothing.

The horse eventually catches up to him within seconds.

RELATED: 'Oh my God!': Video shows out-of-control truck obliterate gas pumps

"It wasn’t me," the man yells as he leads the horse and police officer into the street, stopping traffic.

The man was then surrounded by two more police officers on horses that arrived at the scene, the video showed.

One of the officers dismounted from his horse and handcuffed the man, who was charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 