New IKEA location coming to North Texas

IKEA has announced plans to open a new store in North Texas in December 2025. The Swedish furniture retailer's third Dallas-Fort Worth location will be located at Stodghill Road and I-30 in Rockwall.

In a press release, IKEA representatives said the new Rockwall store marks a significant milestone in their expansion within the metroplex.

IKEA is known for its affordable, sustainable, and organizational furniture, offering products ranging from beds and sofas to kitchenware. The store is also known for its Swedish bistro found in most locations.

And now, the question everyone is asking: Will there be meatballs? The answer is yes—shoppers can look forward to enjoying IKEA's iconic Swedish meatballs at the in-store café.

Rockwall County has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, with a population increase of more than 20% since 2020. Several other major retailers have also announced plans to open in the area.

The other two DFW IKEA locations are in Grand Prairie and Frisco.

