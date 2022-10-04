New Denton police chief Doug Shoemaker sworn in

article

Denton’s new police chief was sworn in on Monday and plans to start working immediately.

Chief Doug Shoemaker said he’ll be visiting with community members at National Night Out events Tuesday evening.

He most recently served as the police chief in Grand Junction, Colorado for the past four years.

Shoemaker replaces Chief Frank Dixon, who announced earlier this year that he was stepping down to accept a position as Denton’s assistant city manager.