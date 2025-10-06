New Dallas College program offers path to Master's in Nursing in 4 Years

article

The Brief Dallas College launched a new, first-of-its-kind dual degree track allowing nurses to earn both a Bachelor's and Master's of Science in Nursing. The program is offered in partnership with the American College of Education and allows students to finish both degrees in as little as four years. It is being highlighted for its affordability, with an estimated cost of $3,000 for in-county residents, and a $2.5 million grant covering tuition for some students.



Just one year ago, Dallas College launched its online Bachelor of Science Nursing Program.

Now in another first, the college is offering a track for a dual degree, for both a Bachelor and Masters of Science degree in Nursing.

New Dual Degree Track for Nurses

What we know:

It's the only community college system in North Texas where you can go from an Associates of Science degree in nursing to the Masters of Science degree in just four years.

This program is offered to students in the Dallas College nursing program who start their nursing career at the school, or students who come to Dallas College with an Associate's degree. As a registered nurse, you can enroll at $99 per semester hour.

Affordability and Accelerated Path

What they're saying:

It's affordable, says Dallas College provost and vice chancellor Shawnda Floyd.

"We are in partnership with the American College of Education and just after two courses towards their BSN, students are eligible to concurrently enroll in a Master’s program, which is phenomenal," said Dr. Floyd.

"Typically, a nursing program can cost anywhere from $8,000 to $15,000 and up, and you can go through our program for just $3,000 if you're an in-county resident."

Dr. Shawnda Floyd

Local perspective:

Lea-Beima Dorestin is an R.N. working in the medical surgery unit at a local hospital.

"I am one of the first students who took advantage of that partnership, so I’m currently pursuing two degrees," said Dorestin.

"It's giving me the opportunity to advance my nursing degree."

For her, the dual degree program at Dallas College is just what the doctor ordered.

"With all that Dallas College has to offer flexibility, convenience, affordability, why wouldn't you choose Dallas College?" said Dorestin.

$2.5 Million Grant Offers Tuition Relief

Dig deeper:

An opportunity that comes with help, through a $2.5 million dollar grant from the federal government.

"That's going to pay the entire tuition costs for economically disadvantaged students, but the benefit doesn't stop there. Dallas County throws in an additional $350," said Dr. Floyd.

That additional $350 is each semester for each student to use as needed. Incentive for the nursing program with projections from the state that the current nursing shortage will continue to grow.

"We're able to provide that shortage with actual qualified nurses from the associate level through the master’s degree level by them staying locally, at home, within their family and then becoming an economically vital part of our community," said Dr. Floyd.