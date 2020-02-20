New Coppell Art Center set to open in May

People in Coppell are getting excited about the city’s new arts center opening in May.

The 29,000-square-foot Coppell Art Center is located on the west side of the city and will host concerts, art shows and other live performances.

“As the metroplex keeps growing and expanding, it’s a hassle to drive to a downtown area, fight traffic, pay inflated prices. But if we can give you that 15 minutes down the street, you are going to choose that,” said Alex Hargis, the managing director.

Construction on the $17 million facility began more than a year ago.