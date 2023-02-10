New construction on Fort Worth's University Drive will bring traffic delays

Construction starts Monday on a Fort Worth road project designed to improve safety on a busy university boulevard.

The project will add a median, bike lanes and a traffic signal, but it means drivers should be prepared for some traffic delays during construction.

One of the busiest thoroughfares in Fort Worth, University Drive, will see a slowdown come Monday, Feb. 13.

Roberto and Jennifer Flores stop in regularly for breakfast at the Ol’ South Pancake House. They say upcoming construction on the busy street won’t change their routine.

"I won’t stop coming here. It’s great," Roberto said.

"This restaurant has been here a really long time. It’s really good," Jennifer said. "I think we’ll deal with it and make our way in here."

It’s phase one of a major revamp in the popular retail corridor between Interstate 30 extending south to Collinsworth Street and the Trinity River bridge just before the Fort Worth Zoo.

"It’s going to be congested. Folks should expect congestion," warned Raul Lopez with Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works.

The traffic flow will shrink to just two lanes in each direction, predictably causing considerable back-ups and delays.

The large retail center will be impacted.

"Coming from the zoo, you will not be able to turn left into University Park Village where the Apple Store is. However, you’ll be able to turn on Collinsworth and work your way to the shopping center," Lopez said. "This will last a whole year. It’s a one-year contract."

The result of the work will be a more urban thoroughfare. There will be a new wider median, improved sidewalks and crosswalks, new bike lanes, streetlights and overall safer intersections.

"The center turn lane is a safety concern," Lopez said. "There’s been a number of accidents, so we’re installing a… that left turn lane is going to be replaced with a solid median and left turn bays but only at certain places."

The Ol’ South Pancake House at its University Drive location for roughly 60 years says it will be worth the wait.

"If it’s for the betterment of the community and Fort Worth in general, we’re all for it," said Dustin Riddle with the restaurant. "We’re blessed. We know it’s going to have an effect, but we know our customers are going to find a way to get to us. They’ve been loyal to us. We’ve been loyal to them all these years. It’s a community that’ll keep coming to see us."

As part of the contract agreement, all lanes will return and be available during the heaviest travel times: for the Fort Worth Zoo traffic during Spring Break, Mayfest, TCU football games and the stock show next year.