North Texas girl inspires new Blue Bell ice cream flavor
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Blue Bell ice cream released a new flavor inspired by a North Texas student.
Midlothian teen Madelyn Dodd inspired the strawberry lemonade sherbert.
It's strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbert, with lemon flavored flakes.
The 13-year-old was inspired while drinking a strawberry lemonade.
Dodd wrote to Blue Bell as a class project pitching her new flavor.
MORE: Blue Bell News
"I just thought strawberry lemonade sherbert would be a good idea, because it's supposed to be sweet and sour," she said. "I just figured that, and honestly, here we are. I never thought this would happen, but it works and they definitely heard me."
The class project was a way for students to get their voices heard, and each student could write a letter to any company they wanted.