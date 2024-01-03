New billboards say 'Decker Reported' and corrects Lions record after Cowboys controversy

It's been four days since the Lions were robbed of their win over the Dallas Cowboys -- but time is not healing the wound. The outrage over the referee call that cost them the game -- has exploded across the state -- in the form of some new billboards.

On Wednesday electronic billboards around the state had something to say about it - 'Decker Reported' and 11-5 crossed out in favor of 12-4, which would have been the Lions' record had they won the game. In the bottom right corner it is signed by an "Anonymous Donor."

Outfront is the national group that owns the billboards and there are 10 of these in Detroit, nine in mid-Michigan and seven in Grand Rapids on the state's west side. The paid ads will be up until Sunday, when the Lions play their season-finale against the Vikings at home.

"I think it's a form of peaceful protest," said one fan. "They're making a statement.

"I didn't do it - I don't have that kind of money."

The signs are getting plenty of attention locally - and nationally. At the root of the controversial loss was A two-point conversion catch by offensive tackle Taylor Decker would have give the Lions a 20-19 lead with seconds remaining was waived off by a penalty.

Related: 'I've got controlled fury': Campbell says Lions won't wallow in Cowboys loss

Decker was said to have failed to report to the official beforehand as an eligible receiver.

One well-known Lions superfan gave his approval - Ron 'Crackman' Crachiola who stopped by the billboard in Hazel Park.

"I love this, I think it is going to be fuel for the fire," he said. "We are going to take this all the way to the promised land."

The Lions lost, dropping their record to 11-5 with numerous playoff implications impacted. The referee, Brad Allen, was downgraded by the league and won't be officiating in the postseason, according to reports.

But the NFL has not issued any statement about the apparent missed call. Instead, the league doubled down by sending out information on the rules protocol for eligible receivers to report to officials beforehand.

According to Allen, Dan Skipper had reported as an eligible receiver, not Decker. In the locker room, the Lions said that the mistake was not theirs.

Coach Dan Campbell said he explained the play to the officiating crew before the game. Decker said he reported to Allen and Skipper said he didn’t report.



