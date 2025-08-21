New Beth and Rip series will be filming in North Texas

article

The Brief The City of Ferris will be a primary filming location for a new series from 101 Studios. The show will star actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, with Finn Little also returning. City officials will not be releasing details about the show; the studio will make all official announcements.



The City of Ferris will be a primary filming location for an upcoming series from 101 Studios, starring actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, with Finn Little also returning, city officials announced Wednesday.

New Beth & Rip Series

What we know:

The City of Ferris will serve as one of the primary locations for the project, which has been described as a hopeful multi-season production.

While rumors had been circulating for weeks, the city delayed public comment out of respect for the production team and its process for releasing information. City officials affirmed that details about the show will be released by the studio, not the city.

The city’s role is to quietly coordinate with the production, support the film crew, and protect the day-to-day operations of local residents and businesses.

What they're saying:

City Manager Brooks Williams acknowledged the widespread public excitement and curiosity.

"Let’s be honest… Beth would’ve taken over City Hall before lunch, started a bar fight by dinner, and still had half the town asking her for career advice by breakfast. She’s brutal and brilliant and never once waits her turn. As for Rip? I’d need about six months of sunlight, two ribeyes a day, and a pharmacy’s worth of vitamins just to look like him in a blurry wide shot. And that’s if you squint and hit fast-forward. Until then, we’ll be off camera doing what cities do best, which is holding things together and staying out of the way when we need to."

"We’ve gotten all the questions. What’s being filmed, who’s in town, what’s going to happen in the show, what’s your favorite Sheridan show, what do you think about Beth, is Rip really there, and would you ever be in it?" Williams said. "And the truth is, we’re just grateful to be part of it in any way."

Williams noted that the production is a symbol of the community’s growth and ability to support large-scale creative projects.

"To the cast and crew, welcome," Williams said. "You’ve brought something remarkable here. You didn’t just choose a location, you gave Ferris a chance to be part of the story. That matters. And we’re honored."

The city believes the project will have a lasting impact not only on screen, but in Ferris itself.

About the City of Ferris:

Located along I-45, just 19 minutes south of downtown Dallas, the City of Ferris is a high-performing, responsive government serving a thriving community in both Dallas and Ellis Counties. With a current population of 5,081 and annual growth of more than 10% over the past four years, Ferris continues to grow while honoring its commitment to excellence in service and community engagement.