The Brief Hundreds of Netherlands soccer fans packed a Dallas deli for a block party ahead of Sunday's match against Japan. A traditional Dutch double-decker bus shipped to Texas drew massive crowds during its drive from Galveston to Dallas. Fans are preparing for a massive pre-match stadium march tomorrow featuring synchronized dancing and chanting.



Netherlands' soccer fans are still here late the night before the match at Henk’s European Deli and Black Forest Bakery.

Before kickoff comes the pit stop, where Netherlands soccer fans meet Buc-ee’s. A Texas-sized gas station full of beavers, brisket, and a bit of a culture shock.

Dutch soccer fans experience Texas culture

What we know:

The Dutch double-decker bus shipped from the Netherlands to Galveston, before being rolled up I-45 on Saturday, making a stop in Madisonville to fuel up and draw a crowd. Fans and strangers gravitated toward the bus.

The best view is on the top deck, soon to overlook thousands of Dutch supporters.

A Sunday's tradition, a march to the stadium songs, chants, and of course, orange.

With no time to waste and the bus back on the road and finally arriving in Dallas, die-hard fans who flew in this week were waiting for the team to arrive.

"I think we are the best," said Netherlands fan Robart Boarsma.

Iconic Netherlands double-decker bus

Big picture view:

Plus, there was a gift waiting for us.

Michael Van Wijk added to his orange collection once he touched down in Dallas, because for the bus crew, the night before was its own celebration.

"The Longhorn is obviously a symbol of Texas," said Van Wijk. "We drive around town on the bus and put on some music."

Deli packs hundreds of fans

Local perspective:

Speaking of music, on Saturday night, Henk's European Deli and Black Forest Bakery threw a block party.

"I haven't felt this type of energy before. Even in the Netherlands. How we feel now is crazy," said Alex Van Genderen.

Hundreds packed the parking lot, and the dress code remained one color, orange.

The assignment, to party.

Fan march details ahead of the Netherlands vs. Japan match

What's next:

There will be plenty of dancing tomorrow during the fan march. Dutch fans have been prepared for their trip to Texas for months, highlighting their traditions ahead of tomorrow's match against Japan.